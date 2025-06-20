Govts scramble to evacuate citizens from Israel and Iran

Hong Kong: Governments around the world are evacuating thousands of their nationals caught up in the rapidly spiralling Israel-Iran conflict, organising buses and planes and in some cases assisting people crossing borders on foot.

Foreigners have rushed to leave both countries after Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign on Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, sparking retaliation from Tehran.

With Israel’s air space closed and the two countries exchanging heavy missile fire, many people are being evacuated via neighbouring countries.

- Europe -

European countries have already repatriated hundreds of their citizens from Israel.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia repatriated 181 people, who were bussed to a neighbouring country and crossed the border on foot, the Czech defence ministry said.

Germany scheduled flights for Wednesday and Thursday via Jordan, while Poland said the first of its citizens would also arrive back on Wednesday.

Italian nationals were being offered a charter flight on Sunday from Israel to Egypt and then Italy, with non-refundable reservations set at 500 euros ($575) per adult.

Greece said it had repatriated 105 citizens plus a number of foreign nationals via Egypt, while a private plane with 148 people landed in the Bulgarian capital Sofia on Tuesday.

Hungary evacuated 21 citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan, mainly diplomats and their families, officials said.

Bulgaria repatriated 17, and Slovenia two diplomats and their families.

- United States -

The US ambassador to Israel announced plans on Wednesday for evacuating Americans by air and sea.

The embassy was working on evacuation flights and cruise ship departures for “American citizens wanting to leave Israel,“ Ambassador Mike Huckabee posted on social media.

- China -

China has evacuated more than 1,600 citizens from Iran and several hundred more from Israel. Its foreign ministry said on Thursday those efforts would continue.

- Australia -

Australia has started evacuating around 1,500 citizens from Iran and more than 1,200 from Israel, although missile barrages have made it too risky for civilian aircraft, its foreign minister said.

“We have taken the opportunity to get a small group of Australians out of Israel through a land border crossing,“ said Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

- Mexico -

Mexico said it had evacuated 18 people from Iran to Azerbaijan, both Mexican nationals and family members.

- Pakistan -

Pakistan has shut its border crossings with neighbouring Iran, except to Pakistanis wanting to return home.

Around 3,000 Pakistanis have crossed the border from Iran since the conflict started, foreign ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said on Thursday.

The families of diplomats and some non-essential staff from Iran have also been evacuated.

- India -

Around 110 students who fled Iran over the land border with Armenia have landed in New Delhi, an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday. There are around 10,000 Indian citizens in Iran.

New Delhi also said it planned to evacuate all Indian nationals in Israel who wish to leave. There are around 30,000.

- Japan -

Japan has ordered military planes to be on standby for around 1,000 Japanese nationals believed to live in Israel, and around 280 in Iran, according to government ministers.

- Indonesia -

Indonesia is preparing to evacuate around 380 of its citizens currently in Iran by land, Jakarta’s foreign minister said Thursday.

At least 11 Indonesians in Israel have also asked to leave.

- Vietnam -

Vietnam, which has more than 700 citizens in Israel and dozens in Iran, said it was working to ensure their safety.

The foreign ministry said on Thursday that 18 Vietnamese from Iran were evacuated, 16 of whom returned to Vietnam. It did not provide further information on evacuations from Israel.

- Philippines -

The Philippines is preparing to repatriate 28 Israel-based Filipino workers out of 178 who asked for help, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Thursday.

At least 21 Philippine government officials have also crossed into Jordan by land from Israel, the foreign ministry said.