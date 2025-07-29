Man finds cockroach in watermelon juice at KL eatery

A young man was shocked when the watermelon juice he bought at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur came with an additional “flavour” – a baby cockroach.

Through a video shared on TikTok @syzzl5, he only realised the presence of the cockroach in the watermelon juice that was packed in plastic after he had finished the drink.

“I’m really annoyed when hanging out at mamak and there’s a cockroach in the drink,“ he said.

Looking at the comments section, he informed that he had reported the incident to the eatery staff and they replaced it with a new drink.

“They gave me a free drink and I didn’t have to pay for the previous one,“ he said.

At the same time, netizens also left various comments, including humorous ones directed at the man.

“Brother has become a superhero ‘cockroach-man’ now, but we already know your identity,“ commented one TikTok user.

“No need to take protein supplements, this already comes with ready-made protein,“ said another individual, referring to the cockroach as protein.

“Maybe the cockroach peed in the drink because it was too cold,“ commented another user.