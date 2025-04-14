A child who nearly fell out of his apartment window was rescued successfully, thanks to a man’s quick thinking and bravery.

In a post on X by @mynewshub, the incident was reported to have taken place at Taman Putra Perdana in Puchong on Friday (11 April).

As of press time, there has been no official statement from the authorities regarding the incident.

According to a witness, a neighbour who happened to see the child crawling out of the apartment window located on the fourth floor and acted quickly, without any regard for his own safety.

A viral video showed the courageous young man, wearing an orange t-shirt and black trousers, scaling the iron bars outside the apartment building to reach the upper floors.

The child was seen at the bottom of the apartment window.

Once he reached the fourth floor, the young man picked up the child and placed him safely back inside the apartment.

As the video gained traction online, many netizens praised the young man for his selfless act.

“This man’s efforts should be recognised by the government,” one user said.

“He didn’t even think about himself - he only cared about saving the child,” another commented.

Many also called for the installation of safety grills on balconies or outside apartment windows to be seriously considered in order to prevent similar incidents.

The incident also served as a reminder to parents and guardians to ensure the safety of their children, especially in apartment buildings.