A young boy was spotted standing atop the third floor of an apartment complex ledge in Singapore on Sunday (Oct 21) after climbing out of his unit.

A video of the incident posted by Nela M Hock on Facebook showed that the little boy clad in a blue pyjamas set was standing on of the ledge while a man slowly scaled the ledge to where he was to rescue him.

“Either put a window grill or shut your window! You are lucky this boy didn’t jump or miss his footing. (Luckily), these heroes can climb up to the third floor. Can you imagine if it’s at higher [sic] floor? God bless these heroes!,” Nela said in her post.

Several men in the vicinity gathered underneath the boy on the ledge, spreading open a blanket to catch him while another man was seen standing on the roof on the first floor ledge.

Fortunately, the rescue attempt was successful as the man picked up the boy and put him back in his unit.

In Nela’s post, she claimed that the other tenants rushed to the unit and knocked on the door, only to find nobody answering it.

However, Nela alleged there was an adult present in the unit during the incident.

Netizens praised the mens’ swift actions in helping to rescue the child while others remarked that the parents should be held accountable for not keeping a watchful eye on him.

