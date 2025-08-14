Man yells at female cashier in store demanding staff pricing for RM40 item

WORKING in customer service often means dealing with difficult customers, but sometimes the line between frustration and outright harassment is crossed.

A recent incident at a chain home improvement store has gone viral, sparking outrage online after a male customer was allegedly seen shouting at a young female cashier over a pricing issue.

“I was so mad at the cashier and I wanted to call the police, but the customer had already left the shop. Actually, they should have let the police handle the situation,” a local woman said in a Threads post.

According to the post, the customer had purchased a RM40 speaker and allegedly demanded the staff price in an attempt to lower the cost.

The man was described as “yelling in a rude manner”, while the cashier – a young woman – tried her best to de-escalate the situation by calmly explaining the store’s policies.

He also allegedly told the cashier, “Do you know who I am? I’ve lived here for 40 years!” — according to the Threads post.

The incident has sparked widespread support for the cashier and reignited conversations about the mistreatment of retail workers.

“These kinds of people have been around for a long time. I work in a gadget store and I swear, I’ve encountered customers with attitudes worse than this. Sometimes I take it with a smile; other times, I fight back,” one user shared.

“He should be banned from shopping at any of these stores. Just settle the issue at the police station — after all, harassing someone at their workplace is an offence,” another remarked.