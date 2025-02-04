A married couple recently claimed to have witnessed a man taking an upskirt video of young women in a shopping complex in Penang.

According to Su Sern Chie on his Facebook, he spotted the man allegedly following several women wearing miniskirts.

“His actions were highly suspicious, and several questionable moments have already been recorded,“ he alleged.

Su added that he tried to report the man to the shopping mall security personnel and auxiliary police, but he claimed they were slow to act and failed to stop the suspect.

One of the videos attached to Su’s post shows the man, wearing a white shirt, standing behind a young woman in a white miniskirt on an escalator. He appeared to be holding an object, believed to be a mobile phone.

Later, Su’s wife, Vivian Tan, elaborated further on the incident in a Facebook.

post, claiming that she was the first to notice the suspect while they were in a café.

According to Tan, she and her husband allegedly identified four victims.

Initially, Tan noticed a woman in a miniskirt being followed by a man but assumed they might be related - until the woman stopped at an escalator, and the man stopped a short distance behind her.

The young woman was later joined by a younger girl, and the two got on the escalator together - with the man allegedly following closely behind.

Tan then saw the man get off the escalator and return to the same floor she and her husband were on. He allegedly lingered near a restaurant, pacing back and forth. It was then that she began recording his movements.

While filming, Tan claimed that she saw the man repeating the act.

Shortly after, Su rushed to report the incident to the auxiliary police, but according to Tan, officers allegedly responded that they had “done their part” and would let “other officers” handle it.

By the time Su returned, Tan had already identified a fourth victim.

After losing sight of the man for some time, Tan searched for him and eventually found him near a store. She followed him, fearing he might try to escape.

Moments later, she saw the man meet up with a woman holding a baby, whom she believed to be his wife and child.

“To be honest, at that moment, I didn’t feel pity - I felt disgusted. You are a father, a husband - you should be a role model for your child and a pillar of support for your wife,“ Tan wrote.

Meanwhile, Su also alerted mall security personnel, but they allegedly told him they needed to report the incident to management before taking action.

Frustrated by the lack of response, Su and Tan reported the incident to the police.

Tan also claimed that her husband was later bombarded with threats, insults, and criticism, including one message telling him to consider the man’s wife and child, and accusing him of going too far.

She then pointed out that having a family does not excuse the alleged act of filming upskirt videos.

“I just want you to ask yourself - if this happened to someone you love, could you accept it?” she concluded.