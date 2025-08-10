Married man found hiding in ceiling during khalwat raid

A khalwat enforcement operation in Kluang took an unusual turn when religious authorities discovered a married father concealed in the ceiling space of a residence during a late-night raid.

In a Facebook post, the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) enforcement team, working alongside Kluang police, conducted the operation at approximately 11pm following public complaints regarding suspected illicit activities involving the pair.

The raid targeted a house where officers encountered initial resistance when attempting to gain entry.

Despite persistent knocking for 45 minutes, a 30-year-old married woman eventually opened the door, insisting she was the sole occupant of the premises.

During the subsequent search of the property, enforcement officers methodically examined all areas including bedrooms, common spaces, kitchen facilities, and bathroom areas. Although the initial inspection yielded no results, officials noted the woman’s anxious behavior throughout the process.

A more thorough investigation revealed telltale signs that prompted officers to examine the ceiling area. They discovered an accessible opening along with a ladder, leading to the discovery of a man in his thirties dressed in casual clothing - a T-shirt and dark trousers - attempting to avoid detection in the roof space.

According to JAINJ’s official statement, both individuals involved are married with children. The male suspect is a father of two, while the female occupant has three children from her marriage.

Investigators determined that the man had employed an elaborate scheme to avoid detection.

He had initially departed his residence using his motorcycle, strategically parking the vehicle at a restaurant located approximately four kilometers from the raided property.

The woman subsequently collected him by car and facilitated his entry into the house undetected.

The case highlights the lengths some individuals will go to in attempting to evade religious enforcement activities. Both suspects now face potential legal consequences under Islamic law provisions.

If found guilty of the khalwat offense, each party could receive penalties including fines reaching RM3,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both sanctions combined, depending on the court’s judgment.