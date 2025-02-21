A crow in Malaysia has gone viral for its bold antics, casually swiping a RM50 note from an unattended bag before flying off as if it was rightfully its own.

The incident, captured in a TikTok video by user @zarulman4, shows the bird strutting confidently before making its move—executing what netizens are now calling the ultimate “duit terbang” moment.

ALSO READ: Man uses rooster as alarm to wake up friend

“That rude bird took my RM50 and flew away!” the caption of the video read.

As expected, the clip quickly gained traction online, with Malaysians cracking jokes about the feathery culprit.

One user called Norhayati Hussin commented: “This bird is smart... it chose the RM50 note.”

“Real ‘duit melayang ‘, hahaha,” Deeanahasan wrote.

Some netizens even speculated that the crow could have been trained for theft, referencing similar cases in China.

“It definitely has an owner. In China, people train crows to collect money and stash it in a drawer at home,” Stratosphere commented.

Fortunately, @zarulman4 later confirmed that he managed to recover his RM50 after the crow abandoned it at a nearby shelter.

“I got my money back,” he wrote in the comment.

This isn’t the first time a crow has pulled off a stunt like this.

Some users recalled a recent incident in Kuala Lumpur where a woman lost RM20 in a nearly identical fashion.

“I just watched a video of a crow taking RM20, and now it’s RM50,” Tashannr commented.