WAKING up can be tough sometimes, especially when the alarm just doesn’t seem to do the trick.

In a 14-second TikTok clip posted by user @johnamerica, a rooster is shown perched on a drawer while his friend sleeps on a nearby bed.

The rooster’s loud crow jolts the sleeping man awake, but instead of reacting angrily, he smiles at the unusual wake-up call.

In the background, laughter from the man recording fills the room as he jokingly says, “Wake up!”

The video, captioned “Friend from heaven,” has garnered over 1.3 million views, with TikTok users flooding the comments section with their reactions.

User @mohdzainudindin quipped: “The alarm clock looks like a chicken,” while @amniirdina243 asked in disbelief, “Is that chicken real?”. Another commenter, @ayxnsje, joked: “Please wake up - I have many clients to wake,” referencing the rooster’s role.

A darker but humorous comment from @fckadamz read: “If he still doesn’t wake up, put Pontianak and see,” while @hizzx.7 added: “If the chicken loses its voice, put a Pontianak—who knows, it might work.”