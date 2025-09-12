Netizen frustrated with trash dumped in wrong recycling bins

A photo posted on Threads showing recycling bins filled with the wrong type of trash has gone viral, sparking debate over Malaysians’ recycling habits.

The image revealed brightly coloured bins clearly labeled Plastic & Can, Glass and Paper — yet they were overflowing with food waste, plastic bags, cartons and other rubbish tossed without care.

One bin labeled Paper was crammed with plastic bags containing food scraps, while the Glass bin was stuffed with aluminium cans and cardboard boxes.

Frustrated by the scene, the user who shared the photo wrote: “Do Malaysians really not understand English?” referring to the blatant disregard for the labels.

Malaysian netizens quickly commented, with many claiming recycling bins in Malaysia are more for “show” than actual waste separation.

“To be honest, these bins in Malaysia are just for show. They still throw everything together in one big dustbin,” said user stromman22.

Another added that a lack of exposure and awareness was to blame: “People in Malaysia (not necessarily just Malaysians) are not taught, exposed to, or care much about recycling. Most recycle bins are either empty or like this, filled with the wrong type of trash.”

User zuramirfamily lamented: “That’s true. Some even have their maids throwing their own rubbish! And now we expect them to recycle? They only recycle people... Oh Malaysia!”

Others said stricter enforcement might be the only solution.

“In my opinion there aren’t enough consequences for people to think or act properly. Try giving them a fine. Believe me, they’ll start to use whatever brain cell they have left,” said xknalsyke.