A woman in Penang has drawn widespread criticism online after she was caught standing in an empty parking spot for several minutes to reserve it for a car that had yet to arrive — an incident consistently ignites public frustration over inconsiderate parking behaviour.

The incident, which took place outside a KFC outlet was captured on video and quickly went viral.

The woman can be seen firmly occupying the parking space while a white vehicle patiently waits to enter. Despite being asked to move, she refuses to budge, standing her ground for over five minutes until a Perodua Myvi arrives to take the spot.

“How many times have we said — stop ‘chopping’ parking spots like this, but people still don’t listen.

“This woman stood there for 5 minutes just to wait for a Myvi to come and park in front of the KFC at Bandar Baru Farlim,” the caption read.

The internet didn’t hold back, with many calling the woman’s actions selfish and inconsiderate — and urging authorities to take action, including calls for stricter laws to curb such behaviour.

One user called Mogen Perumal commented: “Reserving parking spots using chairs, flower pots, motorcycles, and other items has become a common sight in Farlim. So far, no proper action has been taken.”

“We hope the authorities take action. As long as there’s no enforcement, this kind of ‘chop parking’ behaviour will keep happening,” Zayyan Ong wrote.