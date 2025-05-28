LAVENDER Bakery Malaysia has issued an official response following viral social media posts alleging that its cakes contain alcohol, sparking concerns among Muslim customers.

The controversy began when a Threads user, @hazirahanapi, shared a screenshot claiming that a bakery employee had informed a customer that the cakes contained wine.

Another similar claim surfaced on Facebook through a post by Amin Shukor, further fuelling public worry over the bakery’s halal status.

In response, Lavender released an official statement on May 27 denying the claims.

“We are aware of recent claims and discussions on social media regarding the Halal status and ingredient content of our products. We would like to take this opportunity to provide a clear and accurate clarification.

“Lavender Bakery is not Halal-certified, and we have not represented ourselves as such,’ it said in a statement.

“However, we want to assure our customers that the ingredients we use such as butter, oil, cheese, and sausages are all sourced from Halal-certified suppliers.

“We also want to address recent concerns regarding alcohol content in our products. We firmly clarify that our bakery items do not contain any alcohol.

“Any comments suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. We operate under a strict “No Pork, No Lard, No Alcohol” policy,” it highlighted.

“Additionally, we hold HACCP certification, which reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene throughout our operations.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the public’s suggestion to apply for Halal certification through official verification channel, Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM).

“We truly appreciate this thoughtful suggestion and will carefully consider it as we strive to enhance our service and customer trust.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding,” the statement read.