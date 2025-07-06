A viral TikTok video has set social media abuzz after it captured a woman and three young children onboard an LRT train — with one of the children allegedly urinating on the floor as commuters looked on.

The clip, posted by user @syaffqaaa, shows the woman on a phone call while her children roam freely. She appeared unfazed by the incident, drawing sharp criticism from viewers over her apparent lack of supervision.

The video, which has since been shared widely across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), triggered outrage from netizens over what many described as irresponsible behaviour in a public space.

The clip quickly drew comments from users who criticised the apparent lack of supervision and hygiene.

One commenter wrote, “If my own nephew did something like that, I’d already be scolding him. Can’t imagine just sitting back and doing nothing.”

Some users claimed the family were foreigners — though this has not been independently verified.

While frustration was evident, others cautioned against painting entire communities with the same brush, calling instead for accountability on an individual basis.

In response to the viral post, RapidKL replied to the user asking for details about the time and location of the incident. The user said it happened around 10.20pm the night before.

A report has also been lodged. As of press time, RapidKL has not issued an official statement

Netizens are now calling on authorities and public transport operators to step up enforcement and cleanliness standards, while others urge parents to take greater responsibility in public spaces — regardless of nationality.