GENTING HIGHLANDS, one of Malaysia’s top tourist destinations, faces careless actions of irresponsible visitors who treat the scenic hilltop like a garbage dump.

A TikTok video posted by @srsuperrocket1 captured the grim reality—rubbish strewn across the hillside, polluting what should be a peaceful, picturesque retreat.

Clearly frustrated, the man in the video appealed to the public to take better care of the environment.

“Those who come here for healing sessions, camping, or just to enjoy the view—please bring a plastic bag with you. Don’t leave the place in this condition,” he pleaded. “It’s embarrassing. You come here to breathe fresh air and leave it filled with garbage?”

The video quickly gained traction, sparking a wave of criticism from netizens who shared similar concerns.

“Even trying to take a photo here is pointless—the view’s ruined by trash. And that’s not even mentioning the smell,” commented @sfzfarizam.

Another user, @asy.mram, said that authorities had previously cordoned off the area and issued warnings with fines for littering, but the problem persists.

“Every weekend people still come here to barbecue and leave their rubbish behind. I pass by daily—it’s such an eyesore and really infuriating,” he said.

Many are now calling for stricter measures to protect Genting Highlands from those who fail to appreciate its natural beauty, suggesting limited access or increased enforcement to curb the growing issue.