Relationships often reveal clashing values — especially when money and status come into play.

One Penangite’s shocking confession about his girlfriend’s obsession with luxury goods has now left Malaysian netizens stunned.

In an anonymous Facebook post, the man shared that he and his girlfriend, both from Penang, had access to an old Perodua Myvi left behind by a late family member. For him, the car wasn’t just transportation but a sentimental keepsake.

But after returning from a short business trip, he was shocked to find the Myvi missing. When he confronted his girlfriend, her casual response floored him:

“Oh, I sold it off. You still have your Saga, right? That old Myvi was just sitting there.”

To make matters worse, she hadn’t even sold it properly. Instead, she passed it on through “sambung bayar” without a legal ownership transfer. Her reasoning?

“This way is faster, I can get cash right away and buy a bag, instead of waiting for a dealer to process everything slowly.”

According to the man, his girlfriend had recently started mixing with a wealthier circle of friends, all of whom carried branded bags. She began to feel pressured to keep up.

She even told him bluntly: “If I don’t have a branded bag, going to a café makes me look like a kampung girl. I’d rather you not have the Myvi, than me not have Chanel.”

But the Myvi money still wasn’t enough. She shamelessly asked him to top up the difference, saying:

“Think about it. If I look bad in front of my friends, you also lose face. You drive a Saga, but at least let me carry something classy.”

Eventually, she got her hands on the coveted Chanel bag and proudly flaunted it on Instagram, captioning: “Work hard, be your own queen” — despite the fact it was funded by his car.

Now, the man admits he is questioning the relationship entirely: “If she can sell off my car for a bag, what’s next?”