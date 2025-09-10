MMEA foils ganja smuggling attempt worth RM76,000 in Kuala Perlis waters

KANGAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency successfully intercepted a drug smuggling operation involving 15.2 kilogrammes of compressed ganja valued at RM76,000.

The Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone team conducted the seizure during an early morning patrol operation in local waters.

Kedah and Perlis MMEA director First Admiral Romli Mustafa confirmed the operation occurred at 4.50 am following extensive intelligence gathering over two months.

The routine patrol under Ops AMAN detected a high-speed boat with two individuals attempting to discard suspicious objects into the sea.

Personnel recovered a white gunny sack containing fourteen slabs of compressed dry leaves believed to be ganja during their investigation.

Romli stated that the seized drugs could have supplied more than 30,000 addicts if successfully distributed.

The smuggling syndicate utilized unregistered high-speed fibre boats from a neighbouring country and operated under darkness around 4.30 am.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1952, which carries severe penalties including mandatory death sentences for convicted traffickers.

The successful operation demonstrates MMEA’s continued vigilance against maritime drug smuggling activities along Malaysia’s northern coastline. – Bernama