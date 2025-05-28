A young Malaysian woman seeking refuge with her baby at a surau in Alor Setar, Kedah, touched the hearts of many after her quiet plea for help was met with compassion and swift support.

The woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was first spotted wandering near the surau by committee member Shamsul Anuar Aziz.

ALSO READ: “Proud to be M’sian”: Kind strangers help blind ‘pak cik’ cross busy road, netizens moved to tears

Noticing her anxious demeanor, Shamsul approached her, only to hear her emotional request: “I’m scared... please don’t chase me away.”

Moved by her distress, Shamsul assured her of his intentions and offered her shelter. “After prayers, I saw her loitering outside. Her facial expressions made it obvious that she was battling a problem,” he said.

Later, Shamsul returned with three other surau members to locate her. They found her hiding behind a car in a dark corner.

Once she felt safe, the woman revealed that she was facing financial and family hardships.

Her husband is currently serving a prison sentence for an undisclosed offence, and she had no money, having just fled a friend’s house where she felt unsafe.

In a heartbreaking detail, she said her baby was wrapped in a yellow towel because she couldn’t afford diapers.

Touched by her plight, the surau members immediately sprang into action.

They bought diapers, baby formula, and food.

Upon learning that she had a brother in Penang, Shamsul purchased an ETS train ticket for her and even accompanied her to the station to ensure she boarded safely.

“We’re just glad to be helping,” Shamsul said.

Reflecting on the experience, he told Harian Metro that it was his first time handling such a situation, but it was a lesson in empathy and shared humanity.

Before departing to Penang, the woman repeatedly thanked them.

“She thanked us many times, and I told her to pray for our health and sustenance.

“For me, this was a test for myself and the congregation. We wish her the very best,” he said.

A clip of the incident, shared by Shamsul on TikTok, has since drawn praise for the kindness shown, reinforcing the belief that compassion transcends boundaries.

One user called Prema@Hema8103 commented: “I don’t know what to say... thank you so much for being willing to help regardless of race or religion. I hope this unity between us continues.”

“Where in Penang did she get off the ETS, bro? Who took her to her brother’s house? If she got off at Permatang Rawa, I could’ve sent her to her brother’s place—because the ETS station is just behind my house in Permatang Rawa,” Muhamad Riszuan kindly offered.