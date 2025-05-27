A blind elderly man wandering alone along a bustling state road in Pendang, Kedah, has sparked an emotional wave online after a TikTok video captured strangers rushing to his aid.

Posted by TikTok user Zus Garage Pendang, the dashcam footage shows the disoriented man, struggling to navigate the roadside while juggling a foldable chair, a large plastic bag, and his cane. His vulnerability was stark against the backdrop of fast-moving traffic.

Despite the chaos, a heartwarming scene unfolded. A driver in a black hatchback, who had passed the man just moments earlier, pulled over and ran back without hesitation to help.

Another driver, whose dashcam recorded the video, also stopped and got down to assist but chose to park further up the road to avoid obstructing traffic. He soon returned to join the first driver in helping the elderly man.

In the video, the two men are seen gently escorting the man away from the roadside to one of their vehicles. According to Zus Garage Pendang, a brief conversation revealed the man was trying to reach Gurun.

The clip has since gone viral, amassing nearly 1.7 million views in a single day and drawing widespread praise from netizens touched by the spontaneous act of kindness.

“I thought the black car had just driven off... turns out they actually stopped to help. Even though they were of a different race. May God bless you,” one user called yusaziey commented.

“Thank you, kind souls. May the entire journey of your life always be made easy,” shahiralayla wrote.

“Malaysians are really kind-hearted. Honestly, I feel like crying. Proud to be born in Malaysia,” nana gushed.