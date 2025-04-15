A rare and dazzling display of purple lightning was recently caught on camera, leaving Malaysians in awe as the surreal sight lit up the night sky in Johor Bahru.

TikTok user @chloedytastes captured the extraordinary moment and uploaded it in a now-viral clip that shows the sky briefly bathed in a vivid purple hue as lightning strikes.

The video text reads “seen at JB,” suggesting the spectacle took place in Johor Bahru, while cars cruise calmly along a highway beneath the glowing atmosphere.

Since being posted, the video has racked up nearly 1 million likes and over 900,000 views, drawing fascinated comments and curious interpretations from users.

“Malaysia congrats... purple purple sky means someone of significance has descended... this person shall bring prosperity to the country,” one user called Ed commented.

“A purple sky is not inherently dangerous, but it can be a visual sign of an approaching or ongoing storm, particularly a hurricane or severe weather event,” Mr.Ex suggested.

Others couldn’t help but wonder if the dramatic skies signaled something supernatural. “Agatha Hrakness has arrived,” Eh-reeeeeek joked, referencing the Marvel sorceress.

However, another user called user71807016124522 brushed it off, saying, “Aiyah, never seen a purple sky before? So common, nothing surprising.”