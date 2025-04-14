Johor cops help jumpstart car, earns online praise

THREE policemen from the Johor Baru South district headquarters were recently applauded online for helping a motorist whose car broke down along Jalan Wong Ah Fook due to a flat battery.

The officers noticed the driver in distress and promptly stepped in to assist.

Using their Proton Waja patrol vehicle, they successfully jumpstarted the car, allowing the motorist to resume their journey safely.

ALSO READ: Malaysian cops help help fund repairs after motorcyclist runs red light due to faulty brakes

Their thoughtful gesture was highlighted on social media by the Johor Baru South district police headquarters.

“Providing assistance to members of the public in times of need is a core value upheld by every member of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and that’s exactly what was demonstrated by Corporal Khairul Fakhri Nadzrulizan, Lance Corporal Muhammad Aliff Najmi Justmian, and Constable Mohd Faiz Zakaria.

“These three officers assisted a member of the public whose vehicle had broken down due to a dead battery along Jalan Wong Ah Fook.

“We extend our thanks to these officers for demonstrating noble values in line with PDRM’s motto: ‘Police and the community are inseparable’”, they wrote on Facebook.

The officers’ actions also drew praise from netizens.

“Thank you, Officer, for ensuring traffic safety,” one user called 江永富 commented.

“Well done, police — you’re truly the best,” Otak Kecik Atoi wrote.