“Rest well, Kiky” - Najib mourns loss of beloved pet cat

FORMER Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak recently announced the passing of his beloved pet cat, prompting an outpouring of support and condolences online.

“Kiky is no longer with us, guys.

“Thank you, Allah, for bringing Kiky into my life all this time.

“Rest well, Kiky,” he shared in a Facebook post.

He also described how his pet cat, Kiky, would wait for his return from work every day and highlighted the feline’s “kind and affectionate” nature.

Netizens extended their condolences, offering kind words about Najib’s cat and sharing personal memories of the former Prime Minister’s dearly departed companion.

“I met Kiky once when I was at your house. At the time, I was delivering nasi dagang,” one user shared.

“This cat truly had the ability to recognise her owner. She was loyal — always waiting in front of the door, knowing exactly when her owner was coming home,” another user remarked.

Najib is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after his conviction in the SRC International case was upheld by the Federal Court.

His original 12-year term was halved by the Pardons Board in 2023, and his fine was reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.

Despite his imprisonment, Najib’s Facebook page continues to be updated regularly with his personal reflections and political commentary.

He is currently seeking legal recognition to serve his sentence under house arrest, which is under appeal.