Shopper helps pay grocery bill for woman with only RM20 to spare

ACTS of kindness are often not grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s as simple as paying for someone’s groceries in the checkout queue.

One such moment caught the attention of a Malaysian woman, who shared her experience on Threads, after witnessing a kind shopper offer to pay for another woman’s groceries.

“The person in front of me paid for everything, even though the only thing she bought was a packet of Milo sachets,” she explained.

While waiting in line to pay for her items, the woman noticed an elderly shopper struggling at the counter after discovering that the balance in her MyKasih account was empty.

To make matters worse, the elderly woman had only RM20 in cash, despite her shopping list including essential items and snacks.

The story quickly made the rounds on social media, where netizens praised the generous shopper for her compassion and selflessness.