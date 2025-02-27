FOR many Malaysians, learning to drive means struggling with a Perodua Axia manual, hoping it won’t stall in the middle of the road.

A slightly better upgrade would be the Axia’s automatic variant for those opting for the auto-only driving licence.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, learner drivers are cruising in style—behind the wheel of a Honda City.

A Singapore driving school has captured the attention of netizens after it was revealed that its fleet of learner vehicles consists of brand-new Honda City cars.

The ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, located at Ubi Avenue 4, has opted for a fleet of Honda City cars to train aspiring drivers.

The revelation came through a post by Honda Singapore on its official Facebook page, where photos showed at least five grey Honda City vehicles adorned with the distinctive ‘L’ plates, signifying their use for driver training.

Explaining the decision, the post stated that ComfortDelGro Driving Centre chose the Honda City to help learners build confidence on the road.

“Kah Motor is proud to have our Honda City as part of the journeys of new drivers at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre helping learners gain confidence behind the wheel.

“With safety, comfort, and reliability at its core, the Honda City is the perfect companion for those taking their first steps on the road.

“Together, let’s make every drive a step towards success. Safe driving and happy learning with the Honda City!” the caption read.

Who knew driving lessons could feel this premium?