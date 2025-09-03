“Thank you kind person” — Netizens moved as M’sian pays for Uncle’s groceries amid SARA glitch

A kind gesture at a 99 Speedmart has gone viral after a shopper decided to step in when the government’s Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) system failed.

According to a Threads post by @soimnel the system outage left many elderly Malaysians unable to pay for their essentials.

“I was at 99 Speedmart when a few elderly folks were lining up to redeem their MyKasih aid, but the system was down.

“The uncle in front of me quietly turned around to return all his items — rice, soy sauce, salt, just the basics,” the shopper recalled.

“I felt emotional because I imagined if it were my own parents, so I told the cashier to put his groceries on my tab.

“It made me realise: while some of us have even forgotten that MyKasih exists, there are people who truly depend on it just to get their daily essentials. Something to ponder,” she wrote.

The incident quickly drew praise and empathy online, with many netizens lauding the shopper who stepped in to help and pointing out how the glitch highlighted the dependence on the RM100 monthly aid.

One user called mel.lim_ commented: “So kind of you to pay for them! I feel so sad looking at pictures of the abandoned trolleys because the MyKasih system was down.

“There are some of us who can pay using cash first. But the pictures show that there are many people who truly need it and can’t afford to pay first and use MyKasih another time.

“I was thinking the same thing. Is there a way to donate the rm100 to those in need? Rather than using it for myself?” mysarabella asked.

“Glad to know kind people still exist and you are one of them,” jpoon77 wrote.

“This really hits deep, thank you for stepping in for him, small kindness like this can mean the world, especially to those who are struggling,” iamnvrvl commented.