A pricing dispute has emerged between a university student and an economy rice vendor in Tanjung Malim, highlighting ongoing concerns about rising food costs at local eateries.

The controversy reported by China Press, involves a student identified as Hu from Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI), who expressed dissatisfaction with being charged RM18 for his meal at a local economy rice outlet.

Speaking to the Mandarin daily, Hu explained that he had previously patronised the establishment on multiple occasions, acknowledging that while prices were typically elevated, they had remained within acceptable limits.

“On my initial visit, I selected one meat dish and one vegetable, paying RM8. During my second trip, I chose three vegetable options for RM11,“ Hu explained.

The student’s frustration peaked during his third visit on Friday, May 30, when he was charged RM18 for one meat dish and two vegetables.

Hu decided to publicise the incident to highlight what he perceives as unfair pricing practices and to encourage greater transparency in the food service industry.

“Vendors should implement clear and fair pricing structures that are visible to customers, detailing how portions and dishes are priced so patrons understand their charges,“ he stated.

The student revealed that a friend experienced similar pricing and has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN), with Hu planning to follow suit.

However, when approached for comment, a spokesperson for the economy rice stall strongly contested Hu’s version of events.

The representative emphasised that the customer never inquired about pricing before proceeding to payment, and stressed that they don’t impose charges on unwilling customers.

“The patron selected an oversized portion suitable for two people, including pork belly that costs approximately RM40 per kilogram wholesale,“ the spokesperson explained.

“Operating in a smaller town, our pricing reflects portion sizes. We haven’t received previous complaints about our rates. Customers who find our prices unreasonable are free to seek alternatives elsewhere,“ they added.

