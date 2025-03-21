Viral video of security guard being slapped by man sparks outrage online

A recent viral video showing a security guard being slapped by a man has sparked widespread outrage.

Reddit user @the_pepega_boi shared the video on the r/Malaysia thread, claiming that the incident took place near his apartment.

The 45-second clip shows a man dressed in a blue jubah and white kopiah speaking to the security guard at a security booth.

After a brief conversation, he returns to the passenger seat of a car.

At the 18-second mark, another man, dressed in a black T-shirt and pants, suddenly steps out of the vehicle and slaps the security guard across the face before getting back into the car.

ALSO READ: Slapping incident for eating in public during Ramadan does not reflect spirit of harmony - Aaron

The security guard then calmly grabs a phone from the booth and makes a call.

According to @the_pepega_boi, the two men had allegedly refused to provide their contact details and names as they did not have a resident sticker on their vehicle to prove they lived in the apartment.

In a follow-up comment, @the_pepega_boi added that the security guard had later gone to the Klang police station to lodge a report.

The video has since gained widespread attention, with many Malaysians praising the security guard’s composure and professionalism despite the provocation.

“The guard held back really well after getting slapped.” – @Equal_Cantaloupe627

“Mad respect to the security guy for standing his ground and doing his job despite what happened.” – @Boboliyan