PETALING JAYA: National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang has condemned the assault of a youth at a convenience store in Johor Bahru, calling it a provocative act that threatens Malaysia’s racial harmony.

The altercation, captured in a viral 80-second video, shows an elderly man confronting the victim, Elijah, for eating during Ramadan.

The man questioned Elijah’s ethnicity, demanded to see his identification card (IC), and then allegedly slapped him.

Aaron stressed that such incidents must not be taken lightly in a multicultural society and warned against actions that could disrupt national unity.

“This act of provocation does not reflect the spirit of unity and harmony in our diverse country. Such actions must be stopped immediately.

“I strongly condemn any form of violence, discrimination, and prejudice that can damage racial harmony,” he said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Elijah, who shared his experience on X (@bingbinge656), said the man first asked if he was Chinese before demanding his IC, despite having no authority to do so.

“The situation escalated when the man became aggressive and reprimanded me. Thankfully, his son tried to calm the situation and even apologised for his father.

“But the man disrespected and slapped me in public. I can accept the apology, but I can’t let this go,” Elijah said.

Aaron urged Malaysians to uphold the values of mutual understanding, respect, and acceptance to maintain national unity.

“This country will only progress if we respect each other and live in peace, free from racial or religious tension.”

Elijah has since lodged a police report at the Tampoi Police Station.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

“I hope all parties will cooperate and allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation,” Aaron said.

