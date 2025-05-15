A man recently expressed his gratitude to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), highlighting the airport’s attentive service to his family.

“Sometimes not all disabilities are visible, but when there are people who understand, the journey becomes lighter and more relaxed,” Nur Azamuddin Hisham shared in a Facebook post.

Nur Azamuddin said that a member of the KLIA2 staff approached his family and handed them a tag.

Moments later, they were escorted to a buggy as part of the airport’s initiative, The Butterfly Effect, which caters to passengers with “hidden disabilities”.

“The most touching part was when we were heading back to Terengganu. We arrived late at the airport and felt stuck — the boarding gate was far away, our luggage hadn’t been checked in, and our child was in a moody state.

“When we reached the Information Counter, we showed the Butterfly Effect tag, and to our surprise, the staff immediately assisted us — from the check-in counter, past security, and on the buggy all the way to the boarding gate.

“We didn’t say much, but all we felt in our hearts was relief — not because of the shortcuts, but because we felt understood,” Nur Azamuddin added.