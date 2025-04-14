A woman recently alleged that she was assaulted by an e-hailing driver over a ride booking made for a foreign worker on Sunday (April 13).

“This isn’t just a service issue – this is physical assault and discrimination against migrant workers!” the entrepreneur stated in a Facebook post

She had booked a ride at 12.30pm that day for her employee, an Indonesian national, to attend a cleaning job.

When the driver arrived at the pick-up location and discovered that the ride had been booked for a migrant worker, he allegedly became angry and shouted at her, demanding to know why she had arranged a ride for a foreign worker.

The businesswoman was reportedly stunned by his reaction. She claimed that the driver then got out of his car and snatched her phone.

When she tried to retrieve it, she was allegedly struck in the face with her phone by the driver

“Yes, he actually laid hands on me! My face swelled and bruised immediately, and it still hurts now,” she wrote in her post.

Following the alleged assault, the entrepreneur lodged a police report on the same day and obtained a medical report for her injuries.

In her post, she demanded a formal apology and fair compensation from both the driver and the e-hailing company.

She also called for the “immediate suspension” of the driver and a “public explanation of the outcome”.