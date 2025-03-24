A woman recently alleged that she had been secretly recorded while in a toilet cubicle in a Kuala Lumpur shopping mall, only to find a young girl in the act.

She later believed that the girl was probably being forced to do so by a man claiming to be her father.

“The more I think about it, the angrier I get. I feel so stupid!” she said in a Facebook post.

The woman, identified as 橘子 (translation: Orange), noticed a phone being slipped under the partition from the adjacent cubicle after she had finished using the toilet in the shopping mall last Sunday (March 16).

Upon spotting the device, she allegedly grabbed the phone, pulled it towards her, and immediately rushed to open the cubicle door next to her.

“Coincidentally, there was a mother and daughter in the restroom too. Speaking in broken Malay and English, I told them, ‘Someone is secretly recording me in the toilet!’

“Only then did the person inside slowly open the door—it was a young girl. She denied everything,” Orange said in her post.

The esthetician then demanded to check the young girl’s phone. At first, the gallery appeared empty, but when the girl opened the ‘recently deleted’ folder, Orange found several images and a video of herself using the toilet.

The young girl started crying after Orange threatened to report the incident to the mall’s security personnel.

As the commotion attracted attention, a cleaning lady intervened, trying to calm Orange and pleading with her to forgive the girl.

Seeing this, Orange decided to take the girl to her parents, only to find that she was with a man who claimed to be her father.

The man apologised on the girl’s behalf, allegedly telling Orange that the girl was “just a child” and brought up the fasting month as part of his plea.

Furthermore, the cleaning lady allegedly begged Orange to let the matter go and “just forgive her”.

“I was alone and completely unsure of what to do. In the end, I deleted the photos and videos from her phone myself.

“Before deleting them, I managed to record a short clip of one of the videos on my phone—but when I tried to record more, the man attempted to grab my phone, so I only managed to save a little bit,” she added.

After the incident, Orange recounted the incident to a couple who had asked about the situation, who then warned her that the young girl was probably being used by someone else.

“That (man) doesn’t look like her father at all. That little girl is probably being used. Even if you let them go, you still need to report this.

“(The shopping mall) has so many restrooms—if they do this in every one, they can collect videos and sell them for money,” the couple was quoted as saying to Orange.

After that, Orange immediately rushed to the information counter and reported the incident. Shopping mall personnel were shocked, claiming that this was the first time such a case had been reported on the premises.

“I also told them to check the (surveillance footage) because I strongly believe that the man was involved.

“Whether or not to report this to the police is now my decision,” she said.

The next day (March 17), Orange updated in another Facebook post that she had officially reported the incident to the police.