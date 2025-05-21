WHILE it is understandable for customers to question price hikes, there are times when we need to view things from the perspective of food vendors, as they are dealing with multiple costs and trying to ensure they make a sustainable profit at the end of the day.

A popiah seller recently called out customers who had complained about the pricing of their food, highlighting the burdens faced by food sellers amid the rising cost of living.

“It’s already 2025 — if we can’t keep up with rising costs, is that my fault?”

“If I had a choice, I wouldn’t raise prices either, but what can I do? Everything is getting more expensive,” the seller said in a Facebook post.

The seller added that they did not want to elaborate further, concluding the post with a clear message stating that customers are not obligated to buy from the stall if they are unhappy with the pricing.

“It’s not easy to survive these days — the economy is really bad. I have a family to support and a few workers to pay.

“If you don’t like what you see, then just don’t come here — it’s that simple,” they said in the post.

Netizens expressed their support and agreed with their sentiments.

One user shared how tough the food and beverage industry is, pointing out that the prices are justified by the labour and effort involved in preparing the food. The user added that food vendors must bear additional costs just to keep their businesses running.