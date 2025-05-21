Airbus sees increasing demand for A400M fleet

LANGKAWI: Airbus Defence and Space sees that its A400M is gaining traction across the region, driven by rising demand for versatile air mobility solutions in Asia-Pacific.

Its head of Asia-Pacific Zakir Hamid said the company is currently in discussions with several governments and is confident the aircraft’s footprint will continue to grow.

He said Malaysia remains Airbus’s third-largest market in Asia-Pacific, after China and India.

“For Airbus Defence and Space, a cornerstone of this partnership is the A400M programme, where Malaysia has played a pioneering role as the first export customer in the world.

“This year marks 10 years of A400M operations with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), a milestone that reflects the aircraft’s reliability and versatility. With over 13,000 flight hours, the RMAF is currently the most active A400M operator globally,” he told a media briefing in conjunction with the 2025 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) here today.

Malaysia’s fleet of four A400Ms has supported missions ranging from military deployments and peacekeeping to humanitarian relief during events such as the 2018 Palu earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zakir also confirmed that Indonesia is on track to receive its first A400M in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the aircraft already painted and progressing through fuel and ground tests.

Airbus is also exploring options to expand the RMAF’s A400M fleet, in line with its growing operational tempo and integration of advanced fighter aircraft.

At LIMA, Airbus announced a new milestone with the RMAF for an expanded in-service support contract for the air force’s A400M fleet, which includes increased spare parts provisioning, enhanced services, and future upgrades to ensure continued operational readiness.

In parallel, Zakir said Airbus is keen to offer the A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) as a solution to enhance the RMAF’s operational efficiency further.

Already in service in the Asia-Pacific region in Australia, Singapore, and South Korea, the A330 MRTT combines strategic airlift capability with advanced aerial refuelling, significantly extending the range of fighter aircraft and strengthening national defence readiness.

Airbus is also exploring introducing the C295 maritime surveillance aircraft (MSA) to enhance Malaysia’s border protection.

In service across Southeast Asia, Zakir said the C295 MSA offers advanced mission systems, search and rescue capabilities, and long-endurance patrol, which are ideal for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“As regional partners assess future airlift, refuelling, and surveillance capabilities, Airbus is ready to deliver advanced, mission-ready solutions.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Malaysia and support defence and security operations across Asia-Pacific,” he added.