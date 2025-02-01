10 dead, 4 severely injured in shooting in Montenegro

BELGRADE: At least 10 people, including two children, were killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Cetinje, a town in southwestern Montenegro, confirmed Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic, according to Xinhua.

The incident, which happened at around 3 pm local time, started with a violent confrontation in a local restaurant, the Montenegrin national broadcaster RTCG reported, adding that the suspected gunman, 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, remains at large.

Saranovic said at a press briefing that four people sustained severe injuries, two of whom have undergone emergency surgery and are in intensive care.

“All available police units are deployed in Cetinje, and efforts are underway to locate and detain the suspect,“ said Saranovic, “This is a situational event and not related to organised crime groups.”

Saranovic urged residents to stay indoors and emphasised that the area where the suspect is believed to be hiding has been narrowed down. He also announced plans to review firearm regulations, stressing that this attack involved an illegally possessed weapon.

The government has declared a three-day national mourning on Jan 2-4. All public and cultural events are suspended, and flags will be flown at half-mast across the country.