10 injured and 90 arrested after fan violence halts Argentina match

BUENOS AIRES: Ten people sustained injuries and 90 individuals faced arrest following violent clashes between rival supporters during Wednesday’s Copa Sudamericana match.

The last-16 second-leg encounter between Argentina’s Independiente and Chile’s Universidad de Chile at Libertadores de America stadium witnessed chaotic scenes before being abandoned.

A stun grenade was among various objects hurled by fans as tensions escalated dramatically during the regional competition match.

Shocking footage captured one Chilean fan jumping from the stands to escape attacking home supporters after being cornered.

Home supporters brutally assaulted and stripped some visiting fans of their clothing according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

The violence erupted at half time when Chilean fans began throwing stones, sticks, bottles and seats toward sections housing home supporters.

“We have 90 people detained outside the stadium because they tried to cause trouble and they have already been taken to the police station,“ a security ministry source confirmed.

An Independiente spokesperson confirmed that ten people received injuries during the violent incidents.

The match stood at 1-1 when officials suspended play in the 48th minute before ultimately abandoning the fixture.

Universidad de Chile had won the first leg 1-0 prior to Wednesday’s abandoned second leg. – AFP