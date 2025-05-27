30 killed in central Nigeria attacks: local govt official

JOS: More than 30 people have been killed in separate attacks in recent days in central Nigeria, a local government official said Monday, the latest raids in a region where herders and farmers often clash over land access.

The attacks occurred in three villages between Friday and Sunday, chairman of the Gwer West local government area of Benue state, Ormin Torsar Victor, told AFP.

“No less than 20 people were killed at Aondana village on Sunday,“ he told AFP over the phone, adding that more than 10 others died in another village.

A resident of Aondona, Ruthie Dan Sam, told AFP that “20 people were killed here in Aondona”.

“Children of less than two are being killed. The worst sight is a baby macheted on its mouth,“ she said.

She added that other people had been killed in neighbouring villages, but she had no figures.

Victor said he and other locals had buried five people, including a father and two of his sons killed in the village of Tewa Biana “very close to a military base”.

Benue State Police spokesperson Anene Sewuese Catherine confirmed two attacks in the area but said her office had received “no report of 20 people” killed.

She said one raid resulted in the death of a policeman who had “repelled an attack” and that “three dead bodies were discovered”.

Motive for the violence was not clear, but Victor blamed the “coordinated attacks“ on Fulani cattle herders.

Muslim ethnic Fulani nomadic herders have long clashed with settled farmers, many of whom are Christian, in Benue over access to land and resources.

The attacks in Nigeria's so-called Middle Belt often take on a religious or ethnic dimension.

Benue has been one of the states hit hardest by such violence between nomadic herders and farmers who blame herdsmen for destroying farmland with their cattle grazing.