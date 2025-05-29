Chang, Tan deny withdrawing support for Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) MPs have denied allegations that they, along with nine others, have withdrew their support for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also serving as Prime Minister.

PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang, who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, described the allegations as ridiculous.

“Rafizi and Nik Nazmi’s resignation from the Cabinet is out of decorum and in the spirit of democracy. Others need not sully the waters. That’s all,” the Tanjung Malim MP posted on Facebook last night.

Rumours have swirled as a result of a viral screenshot on Whatsapp and on the Facebook of blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, popularly known as Papagomo, claiming that 11 PKR MPs - Rafizi (Pandan), Nik Nazmi (Setiawangsa), Chang (Tanjung Malim), Tan Kar Hing (Gopeng), Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (Johor Bahru), Wong Chen (Subang), Zahir Hassan (Wangsa Maju), Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang), Lee Chean Chung (Petaling Jaya), Onn Abu Bakar (Batu Pahat) and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Port Dickson) - have withdrew their support for Anwar and will hold a media conference on May 30 about the matter.

Meanwhile, Tan condemned the allegations on Facebook, describing it as a malicious political slander.

“I strongly deny the allegations made by Muhammad Azri in an FB post. My stand and idealism in the struggle have not changed even with the recent party election results,” he said, adding that he had obtained advice from his lawyer and did not deny the possibility of taking legal action.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi announced their resignation as ministers effective June 17 and July 4, following their losses in the recent PKR party election, where Rafizi lost his deputy president’s post to Nurul Izzah Anwar and Nik Nazmi failed in securing a vice-president’s post.