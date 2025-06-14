KIGALI: At least 52 people have been confirmed dead, and dozens remain missing after two passenger boats capsized on Lake Tumba in the western Democratic Republic of the Congo, officials said on Friday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The boats sank overnight between Wednesday and Thursday near Bikoro, about 128 kilometres (79 miles) from Mbandaka in Equateur province.

Dieu Merci Akula Mboyo, an official with the Provincial Coordination of the Panel of Experts of Civil Society in Equateur, said the provisional toll stood at 52 confirmed deaths.

“The accidents were caused by overloading and strong winds amid heavy rain,” Mboyo told reporters in Bikoro.

He added that the boats’ operators had initially refused to take on more passengers but gave in to pressure.

Mboyo demanded a government investigation to determine responsibility and prevent future tragedies.

Earlier on Thursday, Provincial Interior Minister Chrispin Moliy said both provincial and national governments would ensure proper burials for the recovered bodies.

The exact number of those missing had yet to be confirmed by authorities, but local media estimated about 100 people were on board.

The boats were reportedly travelling from Bikoro to a nearby village market when they capsized during the storm.