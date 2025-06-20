WASHINGTON: A majority of Americans do not want the US to get involved in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, according to a poll released this week.

The Economist/YouGov poll found that just 16 per cent of Americans believe the US military should intervene in the conflict, while a clear majority - 60 per cent - oppose involvement and 24 per cent remain undecided, Anadolu Ajansi reported citing the poll.

Majorities across party lines -- 65 per cent of Democrats, 61per cent of Independents and 53 per cent of Republicans -- oppose US involvement, reflecting broad bipartisan resistance to entering the conflict.

The poll was conducted among 1,512 US adult citizens and the margin of error for the overall sample was approximately 3 per cent.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will decide on whether or not to carry out strikes on Iran within two weeks.

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,“ Trump said in a statement read aloud by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

The announcement came as Trump faces an internal rift within his Republican base over whether or not he should join Israel’s campaign against Iran.

Prominent voices including media personality Tucker Carlson, Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have warned against the president becoming involved in direct military action.

Many have voiced criticism that direct involvement would lead to Trump becoming entangled in another costly foreign intervention, something he vocally campaigned against while running for president.