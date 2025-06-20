KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court today sentenced a food delivery rider to one year’s jail and ordered him to be given one stroke of the cane after he pleaded guilty to abetting in defrauding a woman over a loan application for a mobile phone, four months ago.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan ordered Salman Abdullah, 31, to start serving his sentence from today.

Salman admitted to abetting a 32-year-old woman in deceiving a credit assessment officer into approving a loan application worth RM8,329 to obtain a mobile phone from a mobile phone distribution company by submitting a fake salary slip from a non-existent company and using a forged Malaysian identity card at a shopping mall on Feb 1.

DPP Syafika Azwa Fikri asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence, but counsel Edwin Tomas pleaded for leniency, saying that his client has no fixed income and has to support four young children.