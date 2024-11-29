NEW DELHI: India's foreign ministry said on Friday that bribery allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani by U.S. authorities is a legal matter between private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice and that New Delhi is not involved in the case at this point.

“There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which we believe would be followed. The government of India was not informed in advance on the issue,“ foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at a weekly briefing.

