Air India confirms Flight 171 Ahmedabad-London Gatwick in ‘tragic accident’

NEW DELHI: Air India confirmed on Thursday that its Flight 171 from the western city of Ahmedabad to London Gatwick had crashed in a “tragic accident”.

“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today,“ Air India chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,“ he said, adding that an emergency centre has been activated and a support team set up for families seeking information.