Amazon eyes fresh multibillion-dollar investment in AI firm Anthropic

KUALA LUMPUR: Amazon is reportedly in talks to make another multibillion-dollar investment in artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, according to a Financial Times report. The move aims to deepen the strategic partnership between the two companies as competition in AI intensifies.

The e-commerce giant had previously committed $8 billion to Anthropic in November last year, including an initial $4 billion investment.

The potential new funding would solidify Amazon’s position as one of Anthropic’s largest shareholders, surpassing Google’s $3 billion stake.

“We quickly realised that we had many shared goals that were fundamentally critical. The size of the (existing investment) represents our ambition,“ said Dan Grossman, Amazon’s vice-president of worldwide corporate development.

Anthropic declined to comment on the report, while Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for confirmation.

The news comes as tech giants race to expand their AI capabilities, with OpenAI and Google leading in consumer-focused AI models.

Companies are increasingly investing in AI and adopting innovative strategies to attract top talent in the field. Amazon’s potential additional funding signals its commitment to staying competitive in the fast-evolving AI landscape. - Reuters