Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests draw millions across all 50 US states

WASHINGTON: Massive crowds participated in “No Kings” protests across all 50 US states on Saturday, expressing widespread anger against President Donald Trump’s policies.

Organisers reported an estimated seven million attendees at demonstrations stretching from New York to Los Angeles.

Protests emerged in small heartland cities and even near Trump’s Florida residence.

Thousands gathered near the US Capitol in Washington chanting “This is what democracy looks like!” as the federal government entered its third week of shutdown.

Protesters carried American flags and signs demanding democracy protection and the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Demonstrators condemned what they called Trump’s strong-arm tactics against media, political opponents, and undocumented immigrants.

Retiree Colleen Hoffman expressed despair about democracy’s decline while marching down Broadway in New York.

Los Angeles protesters displayed a giant Trump balloon dressed in a diaper.

Many flags referenced protest symbols including the pirate anime “One Piece” skull logo.

Houston demonstrators held signs reading “Fight Ignorance not migrants” in a city where immigrants comprise nearly one-quarter of the population.

Authorities reported over 100,000 participants in New York and 8,000-10,000 in Washington, though organisers’ figures couldn’t be independently verified.

Trump’s political team posted an AI-generated video showing him in royal attire despite his denial of king-like aspirations.

House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the protests as “Hate America” rallies attracting far-left groups.

Protesters ridiculed these characterisations while highlighting America’s deep political divisions.

American Civil Liberties Union’s Deirdre Schifeling emphasised protesters’ commitment to equality, due process, and democracy.

Indivisible Project co-founder Leah Greenberg criticised Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Democratic cities.

A Washington protester compared current measures to his experience under Brazilian military dictatorship.

Senator Bernie Sanders warned the Capitol crowd about Trump’s power consolidation and oligarchic tendencies.

Sixteen-year-old Isaac Harder expressed fear about his generation’s future under what he called a fascist trajectory. – AFP