Apple pledges $100 bn more US investment under Trump administration

WASHINGTON: Apple will invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, raising its total commitment to $600 billion over four years. US President Donald Trump revealed the expanded pledge during a White House announcement with CEO Tim Cook.

Trump described it as “the largest investment Apple has made in America.” The tech giant will boost spending on its domestic supply chain, including a new Kentucky facility producing iPhone screen glass.

This follows Apple’s February pledge to invest over $500 billion and create 20,000 US jobs, which Trump previously credited to his policies. The initiative expands on 2021 plans for $430 billion in US investments and 20,000 new positions.

Cook noted American manufacturers will produce 19 billion chips for Apple this year across 24 factories in 12 states. Trump linked the investment to his tariff policies encouraging domestic manufacturing.

The president stated this moves toward ensuring “iPhones sold in the United States of America also are made in America.” However, Cook clarified final iPhone assembly will remain overseas despite US-made components.

Apple recently reported a $23.4 billion quarterly profit despite tariff-related cost increases.

The company pays import taxes on foreign-sourced iPhone components under Trump’s trade policies. - AFP