Apple removes ICE tracking apps from store after US pressure

WASHINGTON: Apple has removed several applications used for anonymously reporting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent movements from its app store.

The removal reportedly followed pressure from the Trump administration regarding safety concerns for officers.

These tracking applications had gained significant popularity in recent months amid President Donald Trump’s expanding deportation operations nationwide.

Trump administration officials strongly criticised the apps as endangering law enforcement personnel.

This criticism intensified particularly after last month’s deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Texas.

Officials stated the shooter had utilised such an application during the days preceding his attack.

Two detainees died during the shooting incident while another sustained injuries.

Investigators believe the shooter specifically targeted ICE personnel rather than detainees.

Protests have emerged at ICE facilities and during operations across the country.

Trump’s mass deportation initiative has resulted in thousands of migrant arrests often conducted by masked agents.

ICE tracking apps including the popular ICEBlock became inaccessible to AFP reporters on Apple’s platform.

Fox Business first reported the applications’ removal from the digital marketplace.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the Justice Department demanded Apple remove the ICEBlock application.

Apple complied with the government’s request regarding the controversial tracking tool.

The technology company did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Apple provided a statement to NBC News explaining their decision-making process.

The company removed ICEBlock and similar applications based on law enforcement safety risk information. - AFP