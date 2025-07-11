ASEAN aims to boost halal food trade amid rising global demand

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN Foreign Ministers look forward to strengthening regional coordination to enhance halal food trade, responding to the rising global demand for halal products.

In the Joint Communique issued Friday following the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Wednesday (July 9), ministers emphasised the need to harmonise national halal standards with regional and international benchmarks.

The bloc also called for active participation from all stakeholders in developing ASEAN’s halal food industry.

“We strongly encouraged active engagement by all relevant stakeholders, particularly the private sector, to elevate ASEAN’s halal food industry, including through the exchange and sharing of experience and best practices,” the statement read.

The 58th AMM and related meetings, held from July 8 to 11 under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” include 24 ministerial-level engagements, bringing together ASEAN Dialogue Partners and Sectoral Dialogue Partners to strengthen regional cooperation and partnerships. - Bernama