ASEAN-China ties must target real outcomes, says Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia has urged ASEAN and China to strengthen cooperation in strategic sectors, emphasising the need for tangible outcomes in digital economy, clean energy, food security, and infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Sugiono highlighted the importance of delivering real progress in these key areas during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China in Kuala Lumpur.

Sugiono welcomed advancements in the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (FTA) 3.0, expected to be finalised this year.

He described it as a crucial move towards open, rules-based trade and deeper regional integration.

China remains ASEAN’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade nearing US$1 trillion in 2024.

The minister also acknowledged China’s proposed “ASEAN visa” to facilitate business travel and the launch of the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council-China Summit as positive steps.

However, he stressed the need for stronger collaboration in addressing regional challenges, including transnational crime, law enforcement, and maritime governance.

On the South China Sea issue, Sugiono emphasised the urgency of finalising a Code of Conduct by 2026.

He stated that progress must be “meaningful and anchored in international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).”

“Only then can we achieve true win-win cooperation for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region,“ he added. – Bernama