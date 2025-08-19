Australia condemns Israel over revoked diplomat visas amid tensions

SYDNEY: Australia has rebuked Israel for cancelling visas held by its diplomatic staff assigned to the Palestinian Authority.

The move came after Australia barred far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman from entering the country ahead of a speaking tour.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong called Israel’s response an “unjustified reaction” that undermines peace efforts.

“At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution,“ Wong stated.

Tensions escalated after Australia announced plans to recognise Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

Israel retaliated by revoking visas for Australian envoys and scrutinising future visa applications from Australian officials.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar linked the decision to Australia’s refusal to grant visas to certain Israeli figures.

The dispute highlights growing diplomatic friction between the two nations over Middle East policy.

