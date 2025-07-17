Bangladesh police arrest 20 after deadly clashes in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ: Bangladesh police confirmed the arrest of 20 individuals on Thursday, a day after violent clashes between supporters of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and security forces left at least four dead.

The unrest erupted in Hasina’s hometown of Gopalganj when members of her Awami League party attempted to disrupt a rally by the National Citizens Party (NCP), a group largely composed of students who played a key role in her government’s downfall last year.

The aftermath of the clashes saw streets strewn with bricks, stones, and shattered glass. Authorities deployed over 1,500 police officers, soldiers, and border guards to enforce a curfew in the district. “The law and order situation in Gopalganj is currently under control and remains peaceful,“ police stated.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding president, hailed from Gopalganj, and his daughter, Hasina, had previously contested elections from the district. Jibitesh Biswas, director of Gopalganj District Hospital, reported that four individuals “were brought in dead” following the violence. He added that gunfire occurred near the hospital, with at least 18 wounded admitted, three in critical condition.

Ramjan Sheikh, an 18-year-old mason, succumbed to bullet wounds, according to his family, who accused the military of his death. “They trampled on his chest... We rushed to the hospital only to find his lifeless body soaked in blood,“ said Mohammed Kalim Munshi, Ramjan’s uncle. The military denied wrongdoing, stating soldiers acted in self-defense after the crowd grew aggressive, hurling Molotov cocktails and bricks.

A local resident, speaking anonymously, criticized the NCP for allegedly disrespecting Rahman, saying the town would not tolerate such behavior. Meanwhile, human rights group Ain o Salish Kendra condemned the use of excessive force, calling it a violation of human rights and the constitution. Interim leader Muhammad Yunus labeled the disruption of the NCP rally as “a shameful violation of their fundamental rights.” - AFP