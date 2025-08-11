Bangladesh seeks Proton investment for EV manufacturing and deep-sea fishing

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh has expressed strong interest in Proton Holdings Bhd’s electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities as it seeks to attract investment from the Malaysian automaker.

The country’s interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus will prioritise securing investments from Malaysian firms during his three-day visit to Malaysia starting Monday.

“They produce a lot of cars. During the visit, Bangladesh will invite Proton Holdings to invest here,“ Yunus’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters in Dhaka on Sunday.

Alam highlighted Proton’s electric vehicle initiatives, including the launch of its first EV model, the Proton e.MAS 7, in December 2024.

The automaker is currently showcasing its second EV model, the Proton e.MAS 5, in a nationwide tour across Malaysia from August to October.

Bangladesh also aims to explore potential Malaysian collaboration in deep-sea fishing to maximise its maritime resources.

“We catch Hilsa and other marine fish within 40 to 50 kilometres of the deep sea. However, our maritime boundary is about 210,000 square kilometres,“ Alam explained.

Yunus is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by several senior advisers and officials.

The delegation includes Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain and Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan.

Also joining the visit are National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority executive chairman Chowdhury Ashiq Bin Harun. – Bernama